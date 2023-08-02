LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A heartbreaking video of two pit bulls dumped inside a crate at a business Wednesday morning is going viral.

Many animal rescue groups say this is happening more often because of troubles at the Animal Foundation.

The dogs were discovered behind a donut shop on Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn.

After receiving a call, Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue will find them a home.

But the foster-based group’s founder Annette Thomas said they are also struggling.

“We’re having a really hard time trying to generate fosters to hold all these dogs that are just lost,” Thomas said.

She also added they are in need of funds because the rescue has taken in so many animals.

Thomas also said she receives about 80 calls a day.

“Majority of those calls are lost or found dogs and they just don’t know what to do with them,” she said. “A lot of them will call and find a chip and say well we don’t want the dog anymore.”

The dogs she referred to are mostly larger-sized dogs, with burnt paws.

Thomas said she understands times are tough for some people, but has a message for those thinking about leaving their fur babies behind.

“Just wait and just hold your dog, hold your dog until a rescue helps there’s like 140 rescues in Las Vegas or Nevada,” she added.

As for the two pit bulls that were abandoned, Thomas said the dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation.

She said she contacted the organization to let them know she has a foster home willing to take them.

There is a surveillance video of a couple dumping the dogs on Wednesday morning.

8 News Now has requested the video.

It’s against the law to abandon an animal.

Pawsitive Difference Rescue is stretched very thin, and it’s always accepting donations.