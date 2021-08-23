Animal Foundation’s “clear the shelter” event links families, furry friends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the next few weeks, you can help a local dog or cat find their forever home thanks to the Animal Foundation’s annual “clear the shelter” event.

The Animal Foundation is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. That includes dogs and cats six months or older. It’s an opportunity for older animals to get seen because they often get overlooked in favor of kittens and puppies.

The animal nonprofit group is expected to complete up to 40 adoptions on Monday, the first day of the event. Last year more than 700 pets were adopted over several weeks.

“We had around 50 people that were waiting when we first opened (Monday morning),” said Allison Mattern, the marketing manager for the Animal Foundation. “We do recommend getting here early.”

This year’s adoption push runs through Sept. 19. If you are interested, you are encouraged to view the Animal Foundation’s website to view available animals before you go to the shelter in person. There are more than 220 cats and dogs available for adoption.