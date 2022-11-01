LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will no longer be open to the public on Mondays. Instead, the shelter will focus on team member development and training every Monday.

Last month, the shelter dealt with a respiratory virus outbreak which closed all dog intakes and limited dog adoptions. This followed a surge of pet surrenders over the summer, especially in September. The shelter was also dealing with staff shortages.

The shelter will now be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its campus off Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.

Numerous animals are listed on the website and available for adoption.