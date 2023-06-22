LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will be waiving adoption fees for all animals during its “Hot Dogs, Cool Cats” adoption special, according to a release.

With warmer weather arriving in Las Vegas, The Animal Foundation has seen an increase in pets coming into the shelter daily. According to the release, the foundation had 1,035 new pets through its doors in the first two weeks of June.

That’s 74 pets every single day.

In order to help adopt out as many animals as possible, the foundation is holding the “Hot Dogs, Cool Cats” adoption special. During the special, adoption fees will be waived for all pets.

The event will be held on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m. Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The fee-waived adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

In the release, the Animal Foundation noted that potential adoptees will often line up before 11 a.m., especially during fee-waived adoption events.

Extra staff will be available for the duration of the event so animals can be adopted as quickly as possible.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To see adoptable pets, visit the Animal Foundation’s website.