LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will be waiving some adoption fees on Sunday in response to an increase in pets coming into the shelter.

1,268 new pets came through the organization’s doors in the first two weeks of June as temperatures climb in the valley.

The “Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Special” will waive fees for adult cats and large adult dogs. Cats must be at least six months old and dogs must be six months or older and over 30 pounds to qualify for the special.

Fee-waived adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, and up-to-date vaccines, though a $10 license fee may apply.

The promotion will begin at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Animal Foundation is located at 655 N. Mojave Road. Adoptable pets can be viewed through this link.