Animal Foundation waives fees to claim runaway pets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July holiday is the busiest time of year at the Animal Foundation. The shelter has picked up 78 pets and strays it took in over the holiday. It was much less than the previous year.

Last year, the shelter took in 672 animals during over July 4. Only 19 percent of them were reclaimed by their owners.

You can check this link to look for your missing pet. Just remember the website may not be updated with the latest photos.

The Animal Foundation wants to remind everyone they are waiving fees through July 10 for picking up runaways.

So, if your furry friend is missing, be sure to check in with the Animal Foundation.