Animal Foundation waives fees for adult dogs, cats as part of national pet adoption event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many adult cats and large adult dogs in the Las Vegas valley need a loving home. One of the largest adoption events of the year is happening this week.

All across the country, shelters like the Animal Foundation are working together to find forever homes for some very sweet and adorable pets.

The “Tour For Life 2021” pet adoption event runs from March 29 to April 4. During this week, adoption fees will be waived for dogs 30 pounds and over and all adult cats.

Those interested in expanding their family with a dog or cat must schedule an appointment with the Animal Foundation.

To do that, visit animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search, or call (702) 955-5901 to make an appointment.

Phone lines are open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s events have been reimagined to accommodate COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All visitors to the shelter must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Are you searching for unconditional love and endless snuggles? We can help!



We've waived adoption fees for large, adult dogs and adult cats through Sunday, April 4.



Learn more here: https://t.co/5kMZHUmy3r#TourForLife2021 #GetYourRescueOn pic.twitter.com/qDhruipxP4 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) March 30, 2021

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, click HERE.