LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you looking to welcome a new, furry family member? Now’s the time! The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees through an event called “Summer of Love.”

From June 29 to July 11, pet adoption fees will be waived for all animals.

Appointments are not needed to adopt a pet. Adoptions begin at 11 a.m. each day.

The nonprofit is located at 655 North Mojave Road, near Eastern and Washington avenues.

