Animal Foundation to provide free pet food assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will be providing free pet food assistance for walk-in guests on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Through the Foundation’s Keeping Every Person and Pet Together program, food assistance is being provided to anyone who may need extra resources to help take care of their fur babies.

No advance registration is required for assistance. Pet food pick-up will be at the Animal Foundation’s campus at 655 N Mojave Road in Maddie’s Lifesaving Community Center, to the right of the Adoption Center.

Pet food will be available for both cats and dogs.

(Courtesy: The Animal Foundation)

Even if you are unable to come pick up food on Saturday, the pet food pantry is always open by appointment. For more information about the pantry or to make an appointment for pet food assistance, you can email KEPPT@animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5910.

“Our pet food pantry is designed to keep pets where they belong, at home with their loving families,” said Community Programs Manager Ariadna Medecki. “In 2021, we provided over 500 animals with pet food assistance, and we are looking forward to expanding our community outreach with this event to help keep even more families together.”