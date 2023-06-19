LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the Animal Foundation was in a critical space crisis not even one month ago, the county shelter is now headed back to Clark County commissioners to ask for over half a million dollars in new annual funding to address its operational difficulties.

The plan, titled ‘The Animal Foundation Community Support Plan,’ comes at the request of commissioners in April to address the “overwhelming” concerns brought to them about long wait times for intake appointments and not sizable-enough capacity. At times, appointments to drop off stray or unwanted dogs would not be available until over a month from the scheduling date.

Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey says this was partly because of their summer shift to an online-based, self-service appointment system in response to staffing shortages and an overwhelming number of intakes post-pandemic.

“Without, like, a social service model of actually talking to people, it really wasn’t helping that much,” Grey said during a virtual interview Monday afternoon.

The new plan establishes a call center and hires additional staff for it, which Grey says will help limit the number of intake appointments necessary, reduce owner-surrender intakes, and increase shelter returns to owners. She said the call center is based on a system already in Pima County, Arizona with live operators that direct callers’ concerns to the resources they need or could benefit from.

“After it had been enforced for a little while, now, 82 percent of the calls for owner-surrender that they get, they can mitigate. So, those are pets staying at home, and that’s the shelter space that’s free,” Grey said.

As of now, The Animal Foundation receives nearly $2.5 million a year in Clark County dollars. Grey returns to the board Tuesday morning where the $585,000 in new funding will be discussed:

$300,000 annually for call center staffing

$235,000 annually for additional Animal Foundation staffing

$50,000 annually for rescue partner veterinary services (split among jurisdictions)

The plan additionally lists a one-time capital investment of $20,000 to modify office spaces and improve IT equipment for the call center.

As Commissioner Tick Segerblom calls the current foundation operations “unacceptable,” he believes this proposed plan may help overcome the hurdles faced at the foundation.

“Doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results, is not going to work,” Segerblom said inside his Downtown Las Vegas office Monday morning. “If it were a couple hundred thousand dollars, and we could make the system work, to me, that’s a small price to pay.”

He notes that the cost would need to be shared with the foundation’s other jurisdictions – the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas – for him to approve of it.

Rescues, like Nevada SPCA, say because of the Animal Foundation’s operational difficulties, they too are at capacity amidst problems caused by inflation and the pandemic. Executive Director Lori Heeran said, unlike The Animal Foundation, they receive no government funding to manage their capacity.

“These are organizations that have animals in their kitchens and their bathrooms and they’re feeding them out of their personal pockets,” Heeran said inside the rescue Monday morning. “I think our rescue efforts have been woefully underfunded for years, but I think that the pie needs to be split up and there needs to be more money for everybody.”

The Animal Foundation Community Support Plan is scheduled for presentation during Tuesday’s Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting, which begins at 9:00 am.