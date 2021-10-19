Animal Foundation thanks community after generous donations help pig in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special update and happy ending for a stray pig that was taken in by the Animal Foundation last week.

The shelter announced on Tuesday, that the lovable pig named “Winston” is now ready for adoption.

It wasn’t easy for the pig who was no stranger to pain and was initially brought into the shelter in need of specialized treatment and care.

Winston had a broken jaw when he was taken in by the shelter.

Fortunately, thanks to the community and generous donations Winston is doing much better.

The Animal Foundation tweeted a photo with a caption that stated in part, “Winston is eating and no longer in pain.”

The photo even captured the pig’s tail wagging happily as he now awaits his forever home.

Winston is one of four pigs available at the shelter.

For more information on how to adopt click HERE.