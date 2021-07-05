Animal Foundation takes in more than 200 cats and dogs over holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July weekend is the busiest time of year for animal shelters across the country and Las Vegas is no different. Many pets find the sound of fireworks frightening and can become scared and confused and get lost.

If you’re pet is missing, there’s a chance it could be at the Animal Foundation. The organization took in 237 stray animals between July 1 and July 5. You can check for your pet at this link.

“We understand what that feels like when you lose a pet. I understand what it feels like, it’s just sheer panic. You don’t want them to get hurt, you don’t know where they are,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Animal Foundation.

If someone’s pet ends up in your yard, have a vet check for a microchip. You can also post fliers around your neighborhood, or upload a picture to digital platforms like Facebook and Nextdoor.







Here’s a look at a few of the dogs that were picked up as strays over the weekend.

“There is something called Petco Love Lost which is pretty cool. You can upload a photo of your pet, they use facial recognition and they scan all the local shelters. They try to make that match as well,” Pizzi said.

Since the Animal Foundation has a foster program, the facility has room to take in lost animals. However, the shelter is expecting more animals throughout the week.

“If you’ve done everything you can to try and find the owner or maybe you can’t keep the lost pet. You can email or call our lost and found department and hopefully we can reunite that pet with it’s owner,” she said.

The shelter is waiving reclaim fees until July 10.