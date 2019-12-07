Animal Foundation surprised with $10k check after local resident’s story wins grant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to a local resident’s sweet and inspiring story, the Animal Foundation was surprised with a $10,000 check Saturday.

In the hopes of earning the nonprofit a Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes grant, Las Vegas resident Jennifer Heider submitted a story of how her dog, Pup-i makes her life brighter. Heider says her pup inspired her to go back to school to pursue a new career as a Veterinary Technician.

The story was selected from among thousands and earned the Animal Foundation, where Pup-i was adopted, a $10,000 Holiday Wishes grant and a Petco shopping spree for Pup-i.

On Saturday, the Petco Foundation, along with partner BOBS from Skechers, surprised Jennifer and The Animal Foundation with a $10,000 grant for the organization.

This year, there were 105 Holiday Wishes grant recipients across the country, awarding $875,000 in total grants to support animal welfare organizations that make adoptions like Pup-i’s possible.