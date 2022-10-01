LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After asking the community for help and the shelter’s capacity reaching “a critical point,” The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter’s population is moving closer to a manageable level.

As of Sept. 30, the Animal Foundation had 610 animals on campus following a plea for help after staff felt overwhelmed with taking in over 2,000 animals in September alone.

The call for help came after staff with the lost and found department, which is responsible for taking in new animals, released a statement announcing their resignation on Monday, citing “poor and unstable work conditions.”

The shelter’s doors were reportedly closed on Sunday due to staffing issues, according to signs seen on the front doors. On Monday afternoon, CEO Hilarie Grey confirmed that the organization closed following the mass resignation by the department.

Since Monday, 239 animals have been placed in foster homes and adoptions have resumed as of Friday. Their adoption center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For those who are not ready for the commitment of adopting, fostering is free and encouraged if you are able to.