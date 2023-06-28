LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Animal Foundation is searching for several forever homes for four-legged furry rabbits.

The non-profit shelter said it has nearly 70 bunnies onsite and said it is expecting 100 more in the coming weeks.

In early June, Animal Protective Services began bringing in large groups of bunnies that had been abandoned at The Clark County Wetlands Park. It was discovered the source was an individual with hundreds more bunnies in their home, according to The Animal Foundation.

Animal Protective Services brought the shelter the initial group of bunnies and has arranged to bring more every week.

To learn more about how to adopt rabbits click HERE.