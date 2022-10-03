LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation announced they will be pausing all adoptions, transfers, and fosters.

The foundation, in a social media post, said the pause is based on advice from their veterinary team. Claiming that dogs throughout the campus have been exposed to a respiratory illness.

Thus far, the foundation said 16 dogs are showing symptoms, and have been put on a series of antibiotics.

No animals have been euthanized as a result of this exposure.

The Animal Foundation recently experienced an overwhelming number of new animals, prompting the organization to seek the public’s help in managing the influx.

Animal shelters saw an increase in pet surrenders over the summer, with the Animal Foundation seeing a drastic increase in September.