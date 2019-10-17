Animal Foundation offers one-day-only free cat adoptions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Feeling the need to save a life? The Animal Foundation wants to help animal lovers do just that. The nonprofit organization is offering a one-day-only adoption special to help adult cats six months and older find fur-ever homes.

Visit us at our main campus at 655 N. Mojave Road or at our Everyday Adoption Center at the PetSmart at 286 W. Lake Mead… Posted by The Animal Foundation on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The often referred to “Cat-urday” is happening this Saturday, on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations.

Prospective adoptive cat parents can visit The Animal Foundation’s Engelstad Family Adoption Center at 655 North Mojave Road, or the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

The Animal Foundation says the adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines, as well as a city/government fee of up to $10. But make sure you show up on Saturday, this is a limited time offer.

