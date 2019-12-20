Animal Foundation offers Christmas holiday fostering program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation announces another holiday foster promotion so that shelter dogs don’t have to spend the Christmas holiday alone.

“No one should have to spend the holidays alone, especially shelter dogs,” said Christi Dineff, Director of Lifesaving Programs for The Animal Foundation.

Beginning Dec. 20 running through Dec. 23, the shelter is inviting interested foster families, who aren’t traveling for the holiday, to pick out a medium or large dog to take home for a cozy, family-filled Christmas holiday vacation.

“If you have room for a special guest this Christmas period, there are hundreds of dogs in our shelter who would love to cozy up with you and your family over the holiday period,” added Dineff.

The Animal Foundation will provide the necessary supplies as long as fosters commit to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet. If foster families choose to adopt the pet they host or if they find someone who is interested, the shelter will waive the adoption fee.

For more information about The Animal Foundation or to search adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.