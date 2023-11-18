LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation microchipped over 650 dogs and cats at a free event on Saturday.

In partnership with Paws for the Cause and Arizona Charlies, the Animal Foundation helped those in the Las Vegas valley ensure their pet was microchipped.

The foundation also collected new and gently used blankets to help comfort the pets at its shelter as well as had dogs on site available for adoption.

The Animal Foundation hosts a free microchip event at Arizona Charlies on Nov. 18, 2023 (Courtesy of the Animal Foundation)

The Animal Foundation said only about 50% of stray dogs and cats who come to the shelter have microchips. Microchips help the Animal Foundation get in touch with a lost pet’s family.

By August 2024, it will be mandatory for dogs and cats in Las Vegas to have a microchip.