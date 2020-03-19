Animal Foundation makes changes to protect against COVID-19; adoptions, lost and found are by appointment only

LAS VEGAS – The coronavirus has caused the Animal Foundation to make some changes to the way you adopt fur-babies and look for your lost pups. Starting Thursday, both those looking to search the lost & found and adopt will be able to do it by appointments only.

In a statement, the Animal Foundation said, “this precaution is being taken to keep both the public and our team safe during this constantly evolving situation.”

Interested adopters can make an appointment by calling 702-955-5901 or emailing adoptions@animalfoundation.com. Phone Lines for scheduling adoptions are open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The Animal Foundation has also closed the Everyday Adoption Center located at 286 W Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, and is suspending all offsite adoptions programming.

All Lost & Found Services, which include animal reclaims, owner surrender intervention services, and owner requested euthanasia, will be handled through appointments only by calling 702-951-5932 or emailing KEPPT@animalfoundation.com. Phone lines are open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Animals that have been found and are at the Animal Foundation can be searched here.

Earlier this week, The Animal Foundation closed the Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic through April 5, 2020.