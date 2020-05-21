Animal Foundation low-cost vet clinic to partially reopen June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will partially reopen its low-cost veterinary clinic on June 1. The nonprofit shuttered the facility in accordance with health organization recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic will provide curbside service Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last appointment at 2:45 p.m.

When you take your pet, this is what your visit will look like:

You must stay in your vehicle and call the clinic team at 702-955-5955 to notify them of your arrival

A staff member will pick up your pet from the parking lot

A staff member will call you with any further instructions and bring your pet back to the car once it is ready to be discharged

Low-cost spay and neuter surgeries are still on hold, but the following services are available:

Cat and dog vaccines

Cat and dog microchipping

To make an appointment, call 702-955-5955. If you decide to show up without one, the Animal Foundation says your wait may be longer.

The Animal Foundation is also open daily but by appointment only. You can call 702-955-5901.