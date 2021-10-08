Animal Foundation in search of foster applicants for kittens in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is looking for individuals available to foster some of the tiniest animals currently in their care.

Kitten season at the Animal Foundation usually winds down around this time of year, however, this year is different.

The Animal Foundation – Kitten Nursery

Currently, the foundation is taking in an average of 8 kittens a day and the nursery is full.

Fostering is free to those interested in caring for the kittens.

The foundation also offers caretakers everything needed to care for the kittens, including food.

For those interested in fostering kittens a link to the application is linked HERE.

