LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is asking for the public’s help stocking its pet food pantry.

The Animal Foundation announced it is running low on dry dog and cat food in its pet food pantry. The food goes directly to people in the Las Vegas community who are struggling and need some assistance.

According to the Animal Foundation, it will accept any brand of food but prefers food that works for all ages.

Donations can be shipped directly via the Animal Foundation’s Amazon wish list. Donations can also be dropped off inside the adoption lobby Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.