LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is in a critical space crisis after taking in over 400 animals in 4 days.

The foundation announced Friday that it has over 800 animals in its care and has had 1,714 animals arrive on its doorstep in the month of May. The foundation said is out of space to house any more dogs on its campus and will soon have to face “some very difficult decisions” to ensure the well-being of the animals and its team.

In a statement released Friday, the foundation said, “This is our reality. We simply do not have room for the over 100 new arrivals that are coming in every day.”

The foundation said it urgently needs at least 100 dogs to go into temporary foster homes to make more space in the shelter.

If you would like to foster a dog, you can go directly to the shelter located at 655 North Mojave Road on Monday, May 29 to pick up a foster dog. Team members and volunteers will be available to assist from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can fill out a foster application ahead of time to expedite the process.

The foundation is asking people to foster for at least two to four weeks. The foundation also asks those interested to not bring any current pets to the shelter as it does not allow in-shelter dog-to-dog introductions.

There is no cost to foster and food will be provided. If you end up falling in love with your foster dog and want to make it permanent, any adoption fees will be waived.

If you find a stray dog, the foundation said to try and find the owner first rather than calling Animal Protection Services or bringing them to the shelter. Here are a few easy steps you can take to reunite a stray dog with its owner.