Animal Foundation encouraging individuals to foster shelter pets this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nobody likes to be alone for the holidays, including shelter cats and dogs.

To bring some joy to these animals’ lives this holiday season, the Animal Foundation is offering a holiday foster promotion.

From now through December 31, the shelter is inviting families interested in inviting a shelter animal home for the holiday to pick out an adult cat or dog to take home for a cozy, holiday vacation.

The non-profit asks that all fosters commit at least a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet. The Animal Foundation will provide the animal’s food during the foster period.

If foster families choose to adopt the pet they host, or find someone who is interested in adoption, adoption fees will be waived.

Bring a little extra joy to your home this holiday season! 🎄❤🐾



Foster a shelter pet! We have several large dogs and adult cats who would love to cozy up with you on your couch.



Fill out an application here: https://t.co/JqUJiaMqQC pic.twitter.com/JcMOv4Mtjx — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) December 12, 2020

“The holiday season might look a little lonely this year, but fostering a pet is a great way to fill your home with love. And no one should have to spend the holidays alone, including shelter animals,” said Christi Dineff, Director of Lifesaving Programs for The Animal Foundation. “If you have room for a special guest, there are wonderful, adoptable cats and dogs in our shelter who would love to cozy up with you and your family during the holiday season. And if you can find a forever home for the pet – even better!”

Those interested should visit the adoptable pets section on the Animal Foundation’s website, look for a “Featured” banner to select a pet, and then fill out a Foster Application.

They can then email the Foster Team at foster@animalfoundation.com to make an appointment to pick up the pet. Any subsequent fee-waived adoption of a holiday cat or dog will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply, according to the shelter.