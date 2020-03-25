Animal Foundation encourages people to consider fostering or adopting an animal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people are spending a lot of time in their homes right now and the Animal Foundation says that might be the perfect time to think about fostering or adopting a pet.

The shelter is still open for business but is doing all visits by appointment. You can find more information here on the pets available.

Kelsey Pizzi with the Animal Foundation told 8 News Now to date they have placed about 130 animals in foster homes. She said the goal is to get the shelter as empty as possible.

.