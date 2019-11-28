Shelter dogs receive special Thanksgiving meals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adoptable dogs at the Animal Foundation received Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. The shelter partnered with The Churchill Foundation to serve turkey dinners with all the trimmings

The meals were made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm the dogs’ health. The special meals included Thanksgiving food staples as turkey, roasted asparagus, honey roasted carrots, sweet potato casserole bites, and peanut butter pumpkin pie bar.

Courtesy: Animal Foundation, Las Vegas

The Animal Foundation is closed for adoptions on Thanksgiving Day, but dozens of staff and volunteers were on hand to help celebrate the holiday with shelter dogs that haven’t yet found their forever homes.

Courtesy: Animal Foundation, Las Vegas

Donors purchased individual meals at $10 each to gift the meals to the shelter’s adoptable dogs.