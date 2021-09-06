Animal Foundation: ‘Best in Show’ line up prepare for adoption

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation’s 18th annual “Best in Show” is just weeks away from showcasing some of the furriest tail-waggers in the city.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the dog show will benefit the valley’s lost and abandoned animals.

A variety of shelter dogs will strut their stuff on the red carpet and compete for the public’s vote in a variety of categories including small, medium, large, variety pack, and of course puppies.

Only one dog will be crowned “best in show,” but all the cuddly canines will be available for adoption during the event.

On Monday, the Animal Foundation tweeted a preview of the large dog group set to take the red carpet.

HOT DAYUM! 🔥 Check out our large dog group for Best in Show! 😍 These wonderful waggers will be available for adoption during the event on September 26.



You can watch them in person or online when you buy a ticket to the event. Learn more here: https://t.co/rNjPjCtYbb pic.twitter.com/wRIE9Ayzff — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) September 6, 2021

