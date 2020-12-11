Animal Foundation announces free adoption for certain dogs, cats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is offering a special on adoptions if you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your life.

The “Home for the Holidays” program is offering free adoptions between Dec. 11 – 31 for adult dogs weighing 30 pounds or more. Fees will also be waived for adult cats. The animals must be six months or older.

In some cases, there may be a $10 licensing fee depending on your home address.

You can check out this link if you’re interested in adopting. You must call to make an appointment to meet a specific pet. You can call (702) 955-5901 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must wear masks.