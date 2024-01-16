LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking to stay cozy during the winter? The Animal Foundation can help you find a new cuddle buddy… and it is waiving fees for a special adoption event.

According to a release, The Animal Foundation will be holding a Winter Warm-Up adoption event on Friday, Jan. 19. For one day only, the shelter will waive adoption fees for all adoptable animals in the shelter.

The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

The release said more than 248 animals are available for adoption in the shelter.

According to The Animal Foundation, in December, the shelter took in 1,797 animals, an average of 59 animals a day.

Adoptions occur on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic starting at 11 a.m. The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road.

To view adoptable pets, visit The Animal Foundation website.