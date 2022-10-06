LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation (TAF) has now reported that seven dogs have tested positive for the highly contagious Canine Pneumovirus.

The shelter is currently testing 30 dogs at the shelter showing signs of an upper respiratory illness.

TAF said once the dogs are treated and cured they will be able to reopen intake operations.

According to TAF, the decision to close intake operations at the shelter was made to protect the animals already in its care and to halt any potential spread.

Dog adoptions at the shelter are also temporarily closed.

“The Animal Foundation takes in animals of all backgrounds, but due to the open admissions policy, we don’t always know the history of the animals coming to the shelter,” says Hilarie Grey, CEO.

Canine Pneumovirus causes symptoms such as cough, sneezing, nasal discharge, and fever in affected animals.

On Sept. 28, TAF was informed that a dog who had gone out to foster was showing symptoms of an upper respiratory illness.

Because the dog’s symptoms were so severe, the dog had to be euthanized at an off-site veterinary hospital. On Friday, September 30, diagnostic test results for the sick dog came back positive for pathogens including Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus, according to TAF’s website.

Have a lost pet?

If a lost pet is currently at the shelter, owners will still be able to pick them up. An appointment is recommended.