Animal Foundation: 176 stray animals taken in during first days of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is busy this holiday weekend as they take in many stray animals that go missing during the Fourth of July.

As of Saturday at 4 p.m., the shelter has taken in 17 stray animals. This month, they have collected 176 strays.

Last year, the Animal Foundation says that more than 600 pets went missing, many of them frightened off by fireworks.

Between July 1-10 last year, The Animal Foundation took in 664 animals but only 22% were reclaimed by their owners.

“Fireworks are extremely overwhelming for animals and they’ll go to great lengths to escape the sound and find safety,” Zoie Keast with the Animal Foundation said.

Fireworks🎇can cause pets🐕to run away to find safety, so it’s important to leave your pet inside your home in a secure area, such as a crate, laundry room, or bathroom.



Zoie Keast, our Director of Animal Welfare at The Animal Foundation explains how you can drown out the noise. pic.twitter.com/mtqUelVqqR — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) July 4, 2020

Keast says if you find a loose animal, look to see if it has a current collar or tag and explore your neighborhood to see if the owners are close by.

She recommends, if you can’t locate the owner, bring the pet to The Animal Foundation.

The best way to keep your pet safe is by keeping the pet inside, in a bathroom or laundry room is best. It also helps to drown out the noise with a radio or TV.

The Animal Foundation will waive reclaim fees for lost pets but you’ll need to bring proof of ownership, like a photo or vet records.