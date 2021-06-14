Animal Cruelty: What you can do to help save a pet’s life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With scorching temperatures smothering the valley, it’s important to keep our pets safe. So that begs the question, what do you do if you see an animal in distress in a backyard or a car?

“If you are concerned about an animal’s well-being, first look to see if there is shade and water, then call animal control. That is the best thing you could do,” said Metro Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield. “If you need to take some life-changing action, make sure to call police if there is any property damage. If that is breaking the window to save that dog’s life, then that is going to be up to you.”

8 News Now looked at how well animal control services are staffed across the valley.

Metro has one detective on its animal cruelty unit but will soon hire a second.

In North Las Vegas, there are five officers in the animal protection services unit. Officer Alex Cuevas explains:

“Each officer does respond to a call for service, and enforcement action can range between a warning, a citation, and even taking possession of the animal from the owner.” Jail time is possible, too.

Cuevas says if you do witness animal abuse, call North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at (702) 633-9111

In Henderson, there are typically one or two Animal Control Officers in the field per day, and Boulder City has three.

No matter how many officers are on hand, the signs to look out for are the same.

“When it comes to dogs, one thing people need to be aware of is hard panting, a lolling tongue and glazed and unfocused eyes,” Cuevas shared.

You can reach City of Las Vegas Animal Control at (702) 229-6444.