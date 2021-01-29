Animal advocate shares efforts to curb animal cruelty after cockfighting ring bust in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After over 300 roosters connected to a cockfighting ring were rescued from a northeast valley home Friday, an animal advocate told 8 News Now his team is pushing for stricter laws to crack down on animal cruelty.

“I don’t think anybody should be doing that for any reason,” northeast valley resident Agustin Avila said of Friday’s incident and cockfighting in general.

Metro Police said officers originally arrived to the house in the 4400 block of E. Judson Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard, to conduct a separate criminal investigation. Once they realized what was occurring, the department’s animal cruelty unit took over.

“What is likely occurring here is this is an individual that raises and sells to other people,” LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detective Robert Sigal said. “And then he is often times involved in the fighting himself.”

Police said razors, which attach to the birds’ legs and allow them to fight and hack each other to death, were also found on the property, along with large amounts of cash.

“When you dismantle these cockfighting rings,” President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle said. “You are really dismantling a larger criminal enterprise.”

Pacelle calls Nevada a cockfighting hotspot, due to location and connection to other countries.

“A lot of these birds are fought locally,” Pacelle explained. “Others are sold to Mexico, to the Philippines and all around the world.”

Related Content Metro finds 300 roosters, arrests man suspected as major player in cockfighting

He said his team is pushing legislation for a federal crime unit to help local law enforcement agencies crack down on similar situations.

Those who spoke with 8 News Now were all for this kind of extra enforcement to protect all animals from these savage situations.

“It’s good that these people get punishments for it,” Avila said.

“Animals deserve just as much kindness and respect that we do,” Northeast valley resident Ashley Sivaja concluded.

The man arrested Friday faces drug related charges. Police said more felony charges are expected related to animal cruelty, more specifically for animal torture and fighting.

The roosters rescued on Friday have all gone to The Animal Foundation for care. While police said many will be difficult to place for adoption, LVMPD told 8 News Now every effort will be made to rehabilitate the animals.

However, Pacelle said unfortunately many roosters rescued from these types of situations have to be euthanized.

If you have any information about this case or any other animal cruelty situation in Nevada, contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Section at 702-828-3364 or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

You can also contact Animal Wellness Action by visiting their website.