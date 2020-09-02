Animal activists plan rally demanding justice in dog’s death

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An animal cruelty investigation in North Las Vegas is sparking outrage.

One animal rights group is planning a rally for Wednesday afternoon to demand felony charges after the death of a dog.

Activists plan to meet at the North Las Vegas City Hall at 3 p.m. where a city council meeting is scheduled. They hope city council members will hear them out.

8 News Now first reported this story about a week ago. A video surfaced on social media, showing a dog struggling to breath while chained outside in the hot summer heat in the backyard of a North Las Vegas home.

Activists say their calls to help the dog, 10-year-old Lilly, went unheard until it was too late.

The neighbor who recorded the video said they emailed North Las Vegas Animal Control four days in a row, but nothing happened.

The group “Nevada Voters for Animals” wants felony cruelty charges filed against the dog’s owner.

“Not only do we write the laws. Law are what, they’re words on paper. We are actually also out there trying to ensure that the laws are enforced,” Gina Greisen with Nevada Voters for Animals told 8 News Now.

A petition online has more than 20,000 signatures, calling for justice for the dog.

North Las Vegas Police opened an animal cruelty case, which is now being sent to the City Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

For more information on the rally planned for Wednesday, click HERE.