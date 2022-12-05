LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit is helping people battling a terminal illness and you can lend a helping hand.

Angels of Las Vegas started when a woman’s friend was diagnosed with cancer and she wanted to provide her and other women in the same situation with wigs. It has now grown into much more.

The non-profit now offers food, clothing, toys, and support for families dealing with various types of illnesses.

Founder Aynalem Getahun said the non-profit will hold its 10th-anniversary celebration, the Night of Hope Gala 2022, on Saturday, Dec. 10. If you are interested in attending, you can click here for more information, or to donate, even if you can’t attend.