Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park to require permit starting April 1

Serpentines trail in Zion, Angels landing trail, Utah (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — Zion National Park will soon require reservations to hike a famous southern Utah trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff.

Park officials said Friday that anyone who wants to hike the narrow Angels Landing hike will need to get a permit through a lottery system start of April 1.

Zion Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh says the lottery will be fairer to visitors and reduce crowding on the trail. People regularly fall and die from the trail edged by a sheer cliff.

The number of people visiting Zion has grown rapidly in recent years and Angels Landing is one of the most sought-after destinations.

