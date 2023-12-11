LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Permits to do the Angels Landing hike in Zion National Park will be available through four seasonal lotteries announced on Monday.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the lottery for hikes from March 1 to May 31 will open. That lottery will close on Jan. 20 and permits will be issued on Jan. 25. There is a $6 fee to apply for a permit, and a $3 per person registration fee.

The use of permits issued through the lottery allows the National Park Service (NPS) to reduce crowding and congestion on the trail. NPS encourages hikers to mark their calendars with the lottery dates this year. The full schedule:

Angels Landing hiking permit lotteries

“We’ve issued hundreds of thousands of permits to hike to Angels Landing since the program began in 2022,” Jeff Bradybaugh Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Visitors and rangers report that the program has been successful at reducing crowding and congestion, and we are building on this success as we prepare for 2024.”

More information about the permit requirements and “day-before” permits is available on Zion National Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/angels-landing-hiking-permits.htm You can also see how the permit process works in a YouTube video.

The park recently announced increases in campground and backcountry camping fees.

The park is about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.