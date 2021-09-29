Andrea Bocelli announces tour stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The singer and entertainer known for his golden voice Andrea Bocelli announced his 2022 In Concert For Valentine’s tour dates.

Bocelli will be making a stop in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, Feb. 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

In Concert For Valentine’s will showcase some of Bocelli’s most romantic music including songs from his inspiring new album Believe as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits, and famed love songs.

Bocelli’s tour will also include stops in Phoenix, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Florida.

