LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Couple Rachelle and Charlie Luster are making their mark in the Las Vegas Arts District. As musicians, they’re sharing their love for creativity and culture by operating the Analog Dope Store, offering a curated selection of books and vinyl selections.

“Historically in this country going back to slavery, Black people were not allowed to read. We had to sneak in and find spaces to read and learn how to read from each other. So these spaces became underground libraries where people would gather,” Charlie said. “We wanted to carry on that legacy and we pay homage to that during Black History Month with an event that we do called Roses and we educate about the lineage of Black bookstores in America.”

The shop first opened in 2022 and Rachelle said the Analog Dope Store is more than just a bookstore, it was born from the wants and needs of our community.

“We feel like we filled a void of the books that we offer and the music and the vinyl records of amplifying black voices, POC voices, LGBTQ community,” Rachelle said. “There were not a lot of spaces around town that were safe spaces that you could come in and find community and network, you can have a healing space and engage in dialogue about literature and music.

In this digital age, Charlie said customers can enjoy a personalized service as soon as they walk through the door.

“Some people have cried coming in, so it’s very important that we’re here so people can see themselves so they can feel safe and have a space that looks like them,” Charlie explained. “It’s important to have those things that you keep you grounded, keep you centered and focused on what’s important. Even if it’s just a book or record. What it does is it brings people together.

The end goal is all about transforming each other through education and the arts.

“I want the community to know we can all do a small part to raise the consciousness and vibration of our communities here, just by doing small little things like small acts of kindness. Like you can come in and touch a book, buy something for a friend or family member, and hand them a book, and that all helps us to be kind and spread love,” Rachelle added.

If you’d like to learn more about the Analog Dope store, click here.

To learn more about the “Roses” event held at the Analog Dope store, click here.