An Inside Look: Lotus of Siam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An award-winning popular Thai restaurant, that is destination dining for many traveling here to Las Vegas from abroad, plans to re-open its original location very soon!

We’re talking about Lotus of Siam.

8 News Now got a tour of the award-winning restaurant’s original location off of Commercial Center, and we’re excited to share that the soft opening for it will be the first week of December.

The restaurant was closed more than two years ago, after its roof collapsed in part of the kitchen, as well as the dining hall, because of some serious rain damage. The Thai restaurant from award-winning chef Saipan Chutima took over Roy ‘s former location on East Flamingo Road.

8 News Now got a tour from general manager Sabrina Chutima, who is also the daughter of the two owners. She showed us some of the new touches to the original restaurant, including a waiting area for customers at the front.

“We have nice wood finish, our old tables are re-glossed, nicely done, little bit of pieces here and there that we still need to get done,” said Chutima.

Fortunately, not one of the fantastic photos that lined the restaurant walls was damaged in the flood, so they are all back up again. New this time around — a shuttle between both restaurants. If you don’t want to wait, and forget to make reservations, you can catch a shuttle to the other one.

The soft opening for the original location is December 2nd, it will serve lunch and dinner during the week, and only dinner on Saturdays and Sundays. Both restaurants will remain open.