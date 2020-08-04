An inside look at how ‘Jeopardy!’ is finding its contestants … virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to premiere its 37th season without the studio audience on Monday, Sept. 14. They’re always looking for contestants, which is much more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We dug into the process of how they’re finding future Jeopardy! stars virtually! Check out Brian Loftus’ fun experience with Las Vegas contestant Jamelle Shannon and Senior Contestant Coordinator Corina Nusu in the video above.

The game show’s team also wanted Las Vegans to know that they can be apart of the action. You can simply go to their website anytime to take the test and start the process.

Good luck!