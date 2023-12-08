LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After nearly twenty years the Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open for business next week.

Over the years the property has changed hands and changed courses a few times. With some critics even calling the project cursed. However, as the resort steps into the spotlight CEO Brett Mufson promises those obstacles will make the journey worthwhile.

“I mean, if anything, this is an incredible story of resilience, determination and just, you know, fortitude and innovation finally has come to fruition,” he expressed. “So I think it’s it’s incredible, it’s great for the city, it’s great for you know, the country. It’s a really remarkable story that I think should be told. And so, you know, they call it the curse. I would argue the opposite.”

Developers are counting on the Fontainebleau brand and reputation to fill its more than 3,600 rooms and 150,000 square feet of gaming space.

The resort’s opening day is scheduled for Dec. 13.