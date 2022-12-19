LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!

Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”



He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”

From the Las Vegas Academy High School choir serenade before the start of the show, to getting everyone “all aboard” the “train” the staff of the City of Las Vegas “Cimarron Rose” Community Center was ready!

Nate met with the dance team from Centennial High School before the show, and says he could tell they’d be bringing the energy. He also conferred with his fellow Conductors to make sure all the duties were covered.

So off went the imaginary train to the North Pole!

The elves danced, hot chocolate was served, and dozens of kids and their families danced & sang.

And then – the big man showed up: SANTA! Lots of photos were snapped before everyone headed home.

Nate wanted to give a shout out to Erin Clark and her team from the Community Center for the invitation.

He also had a tip of the Conductor’s cap to the small but mighty “little engine that could” staff that worked with energy, enthusiasm and camaraderie to turn the center’s outdoor sports courts into a magical experience for hundreds of kids and their families.