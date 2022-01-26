Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy! streak ends after 40 wins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak has ended during Wednesday’s episode of the game show.

Amy Schneider’s reign ended when Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, finished in first place with a score of $29,600. Schneider finished second with $19,600.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Countries of the World.” The clue read, “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the ten most populous.” The correct response was: “What is Bangladesh?”

Talsma responded correctly; Schneider did not respond.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said in a statement. “I loved hanging out with him, we had a great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

She continued, “I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

Schneider trails only Ken Jennings (74 wins) on the all-time consecutive wins list.

Schneider’s $1,382,800 puts her in fourth place on the all-time regular-season cash winnings list behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider said. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Schneider will be part of the show’s Tournament of Champions airing in the Fall.