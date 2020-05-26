Amy Klobuchar will be keynote speaker at Nevada Democratic Convention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Democratic Party announced U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Democratic State Convention next month.

“Nevada will be a critical state to win in 2020 if we want to elect Joe Biden to the White House and keep our Democratic majority in the House of Representatives,” said U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. “The Silver State has done incredible work electing Democrats up and down the ticket. From electing the first-ever female-majority State Legislature to flipping a U.S. Senate seat in 2018, Nevada has become a blueprint other battleground states work to emulate. I look forward to addressing the Democrats who will bring our party success once again in November.”

Nevada Democrats will also hear from Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and members of the Nevada federal delegation, including U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee.

“I am grateful to join NV Dems’ State Convention,” said Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts. “Nevadans know all too well the pain of both mass shootings and daily gun violence. After electing Democrats up and down the ticket in 2018, legislators passed a series of laws aimed at preventing gun violence at the 2019 legislative session, proving that when we elect gun safety advocates, we make our communities safer. I can’t wait to see the work Nevadans are able to accomplish in 2020 and beyond.”

NV Dems announced last month the State Convention would be held remotely across three days beginning June 11th through June 13th. The State Party is offering a number of virtual events to allow Democrats to connect remotely.