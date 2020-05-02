Amy Fleming now on house arrest due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 62-year-old Amy Fleming, the woman who is charged with killing her 3-year-old son more than 30-years ago, is now out of jail on house arrest. Per court records obtained by 8 News Now, Fleming was a prime candidate to be released due to the coronavirus.

Fleming’s bail was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.

Court records show that Fleming has had pneumonia twice in the past, thus making her a candidate for release. The prosecution argued that Fleming was a flight risk, due to her having no ties to the community and that she was originally brought here from Florida. The judge allowed her to be out on house arrest if her family would rent a residence in the area.

Murder charges were originally brought against Fleming last year in the disappearance of her son. Her son’s body was never found after he was reported missing from a North Las Vegas swap meet in 1986.

Fleming and her boyfriend then moved to Florida following the disappearance. Now, prosecutors say they have evidence showing Fleming played a part in her son’s death.

Fleming pleaded not guilty to the murder charge that was filed last year. Her trial is still expected to begin this November.