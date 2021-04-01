Amtrak looks to provide service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A map released by Amtrak is creating a buzz about possible service to Las Vegas.

Following President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement of plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure — a sprawling $2.3 trillion plan — Amtrak unveiled a map showing new routes it wants to add. One of those routes connects Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Biden’s plan earmarks $80 billion for passenger and freight rail projects. That could include high speed rail projects, too, but details are just starting to come out.

Amtrak’s vision of expanding rail service — documented in its “Amtrak Connects US” plan — would add the Las Vegas-Los Angeles route, as well as a new route from Los Angeles to Phoenix, and a Tucson-Phoenix connection.

Biden’s infrastructure plan, announced in Pittsburgh, is a huge and expensive proposal that would include $620 billion to fix 20,000 miles of highways, roads and bridges.

It also includes $650 billion to install universal broadband, replace water and power lines and build affordable housing.

The White House plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and hike taxes on overseas earnings to help pay for infrastructure.

That’s causing an uproar in Congress.

“It’s called infrastructure. But inside the Trojan horse is gonna be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

President Biden says he will lay out the second part of his infrastructure plan in the coming weeks.