Amodei pushes for expansion of Fallon base used in Navy SEAL training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation to expand the Fallon Range Training Complex, a key part of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL training program, has been reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.).

The bill, known as the Northern Nevada Economic Development, Conservation and Military Modernization Act, was previously introduced in the 116th Congress, but didn’t gain any traction.

The range covers parts of Churchill County.

Previous attempts to expand the range have been met with resistance.

Provisions of the bill listed on Amodei’s website show steps to compromise with environmental and tribal opponents to the move.

Specifics of the bill, as outlined on Amodei’s website: