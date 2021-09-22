Amodei pushes for expansion of Fallon base used in Navy SEAL training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation to expand the Fallon Range Training Complex, a key part of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL training program, has been reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.).
The bill, known as the Northern Nevada Economic Development, Conservation and Military Modernization Act, was previously introduced in the 116th Congress, but didn’t gain any traction.
The range covers parts of Churchill County.
Previous attempts to expand the range have been met with resistance.
Provisions of the bill listed on Amodei’s website show steps to compromise with environmental and tribal opponents to the move.
Specifics of the bill, as outlined on Amodei’s website:
- Expands the FRTC Bravo 16, 17, and 20 ranges by approximately 475,291 acres to be used by the Navy for testing and training for aerial bombing, missile firing, and tactical maneuvering;
- Creates the Dixie Valley Special Management area, approximately 269,572 acres, which will not curtail nor restrict public access;
- Creates nearly 1 million acres of wilderness and conservation areas designations, conservation areas, and prohibitions on oil and gas leasing – one of the most significant conservation elements in Nevada history;
- Addresses and seeks to rectify legitimate tribal claims against previous actions of the U.S. Navy;
- Allows for enhanced economic development for Douglas County, Lander County, Carson City, Pershing County, the City of Fernley, White Pine County, and park and cemetery designations in the City of Sparks; and
- Creates one of the most comprehensive Tribal and cultural resource programs operated within the Department of Defense, and transfers land into Tribal trust for the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe, and Washoe Tribe.