‘Amigo Taco’ food truck returned to family days after it was stolen

The Enriquez sisters stand in front of their “Amigo Taco” food truck after it was found.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Amigo Taco” food truck has been returned to its owners less than a week after it went missing.

A Channel 8 viewer spotted the food truck outside of an apartment complex after we aired a story on Sunday.

Now, it’s back in the hands of the Enriquez family.

Karla and Eileen Enriquez run the food truck to gain managing experience and help pay for school as they work toward business degrees at UNLV.

The food truck was stolen on Friday, Dec.10, at 3:30 a.m., from the Amigo Tires lot at Flamingo and Decatur.